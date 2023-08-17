Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Trading Down 8%

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.29. 2,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 8,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

