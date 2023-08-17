Soligenix (SNGX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.89. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 589.84% and a negative net margin of 996.96%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. On average, analysts expect Soligenix to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Soligenix alerts:

Soligenix Stock Performance

Shares of Soligenix stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 185,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,618. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. Soligenix has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soligenix

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Soligenix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Soligenix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNGX Free Report ) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Soligenix worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Soligenix from $3.75 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th.

View Our Latest Report on Soligenix

About Soligenix

(Get Free Report)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.