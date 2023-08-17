Soligenix (SNGX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th.
Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.89. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 589.84% and a negative net margin of 996.96%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. On average, analysts expect Soligenix to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Soligenix Stock Performance
Shares of Soligenix stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 185,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,618. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. Soligenix has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $13.50.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Soligenix from $3.75 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th.
Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.
