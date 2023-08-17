Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Chardan Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.70 price target on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,246,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,256. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 1,714.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 277,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 485.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 140,476 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 42.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

