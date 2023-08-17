Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) is Rock Point Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Rock Point Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Sony Group accounts for 3.2% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $9,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Performance

SONY stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.93. 327,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,067. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SONY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sony Group

Sony Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.