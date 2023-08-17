South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 133,473 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 246.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,473 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.13% of East West Bancorp worth $10,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $212,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $64,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 436,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,053 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $906,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Price Performance

EWBC traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $54.93. 344,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,987. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.43.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.49 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EWBC. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

View Our Latest Report on East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.