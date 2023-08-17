South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 158,991 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,108,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,991 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 0.9% of South Dakota Investment Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $41,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $42.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,501,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,910,436. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

