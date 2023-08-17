South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 52,300 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,259,000 after acquiring an additional 218,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,266 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Altria Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE MO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.65. 3,571,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,709,887. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average is $45.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

