South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 23,715 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $21,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.71.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.44. 5,335,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,727,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.76. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $77.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.72.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,203,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $128,478,799.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,990,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,942,071,918.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,059,573 shares of company stock valued at $235,946,451. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

