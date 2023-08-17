South Dakota Investment Council Grows Stock Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 15,206.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,098 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.18% of Wolfspeed worth $14,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,424,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

NYSE WOLF traded down $8.95 on Thursday, hitting $44.22. 12,711,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,311. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.68. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $125.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.53 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

WOLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.47.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

