South Dakota Investment Council Has $8.95 Million Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,400 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $8,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $91,288,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4,346.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,116,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,430,000 after buying an additional 1,091,716 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,310,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,042,000 after acquiring an additional 724,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,990,000 after purchasing an additional 411,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock traded down $11.61 on Thursday, hitting $135.63. 1,750,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,004. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $156.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,113 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLDR. Benchmark boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.17.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

