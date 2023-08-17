South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 129,000 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 558,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $19,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 49,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,577,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,352,866. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.15%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

