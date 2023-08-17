South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 58 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Humana were worth $24,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 40.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Humana by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in Humana by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $489.93. 636,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,735. The stock has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $461.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.58. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $571.30.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.67 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.26 EPS for the current year.

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $637.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Humana from $568.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.95.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

