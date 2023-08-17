South Dakota Investment Council Sells 3,100 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $13,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV traded down $4.76 on Thursday, reaching $460.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.11. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

