Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND) COO Purchases $14,696.12 in Stock

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) COO Rudolph V. Renda acquired 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $14,696.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,533,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,725,407.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Southland Price Performance

SLND stock remained flat at $6.26 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,043. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31.

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.83 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southland

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Southland in the second quarter worth $26,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southland in the first quarter worth $97,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southland in the first quarter worth $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Southland during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Southland during the second quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLND shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Southland from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded Southland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Southland Company Profile

Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.

