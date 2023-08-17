Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading Up 4.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.2% on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $7.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Southwestern Energy traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $6.69. 9,774,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 22,976,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SWN. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 609.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 48.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

