SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.65 billion-$9.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.01 billion. SpartanNash also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.20-2.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SpartanNash

SpartanNash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62. The stock has a market cap of $794.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 116.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William R. Voss sold 9,265 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $197,437.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,249.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpartanNash

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.