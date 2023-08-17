SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.65-9.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.01 billion. SpartanNash also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.35 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on SpartanNash in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company.

SpartanNash Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $23.10 on Thursday. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $802.49 million, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.62.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 116.22%.

Insider Activity at SpartanNash

In other SpartanNash news, Director William R. Voss sold 9,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $197,437.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,249.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpartanNash

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

