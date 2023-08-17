SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 217,341 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 93,782 shares.The stock last traded at $42.23 and had previously closed at $42.52.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average is $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,645,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,877 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 73,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 53,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $540,000.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

