Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Director Paul D. Koonce Acquires 5,000 Shares

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) Director Paul D. Koonce purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $296,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Spire Price Performance

NYSE:SR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.24. 340,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,240. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.48. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $418.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Spire by 817.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spire during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 27.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SR. TheStreet lowered Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spire in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Spire from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Spire

About Spire

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.