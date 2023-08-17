Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,051 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,051 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Green Plains worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPRE. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Green Plains by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Green Plains by 8,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Der Meulen Leslie Van sold 2,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,989.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Green Plains Stock Performance

GPRE stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.41. 104,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.59. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $39.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.61.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.94). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $857.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

