Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,512,000. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 3.0% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,069 shares of company stock worth $24,452,502 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $6.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $293.28. The company had a trading volume of 848,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $326.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.72. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.