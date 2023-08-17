Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,418 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. HubSpot accounts for 0.8% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,961,849,000 after acquiring an additional 46,384 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,644,000 after purchasing an additional 346,272 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,185,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total transaction of $436,183.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,604.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total value of $436,183.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,604.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,038 shares of company stock valued at $23,501,530. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $470.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.67.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $7.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $502.34. 183,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.11 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $526.32 and its 200-day moving average is $457.13. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $581.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

