Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Invests $558,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded down $6.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $247.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,558. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $50.28 and a one year high of $357.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.99, for a total value of $1,393,148.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP George Kao sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.99, for a total value of $1,393,148.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,186.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,866,327.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 66,569 shares of company stock valued at $15,557,559 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $65.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SMCI

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.