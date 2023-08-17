Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in RH (NYSE:RH)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 93.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in RH in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RH shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RH from $275.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on RH from $330.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.87.

Shares of RH traded down $5.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $359.75. 115,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,542. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $344.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.91. RH has a 12 month low of $227.00 and a 12 month high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RH will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total transaction of $534,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total value of $534,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,405,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,170. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

