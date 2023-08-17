Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.36. 3,434,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,757,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The company has a market cap of $479.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4724 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.