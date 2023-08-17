Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.

Sprott has a dividend payout ratio of 64.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Sprott Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SII opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average is $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.11. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SII. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott during the second quarter worth $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 15.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott during the second quarter valued at $129,000. 25.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

