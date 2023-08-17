Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.
Sprott has a dividend payout ratio of 64.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Sprott Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of SII opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average is $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.11. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.96.
Sprott Company Profile
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
