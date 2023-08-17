Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 253.98% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

NASDAQ SPRB traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,523. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Spruce Biosciences has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 277,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 78,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 109,666 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 157,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 315.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 43,356 shares during the last quarter.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

