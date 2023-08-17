STAAR Surgical’s (STAA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $57.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on STAAR Surgical from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. William Blair downgraded STAAR Surgical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on STAAR Surgical from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.10.

STAAR Surgical Stock Down 0.5 %

STAA stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.35. The company had a trading volume of 147,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,145. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.83. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $40.95 and a 12-month high of $104.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.50 and a beta of 1.13.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.04 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.14%. As a group, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,916.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,339,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $333,258,000 after purchasing an additional 486,781 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,218,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,160,000 after buying an additional 55,639 shares during the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,633,000. State Street Corp grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,234,000 after purchasing an additional 71,351 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

