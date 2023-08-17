Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires 1,585 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 72.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,783 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $238.84. 717,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,128,081. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.50 and its 200-day moving average is $229.55. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $245.37. The stock has a market cap of $444.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.48.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

