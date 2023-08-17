Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,568 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,843,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,243,597,000 after purchasing an additional 931,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $595,991,000 after purchasing an additional 117,868 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,996 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $139.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,982. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.40 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.31 and a 200-day moving average of $137.58.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 46.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

