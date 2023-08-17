Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 1,132 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Danaher by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,179 shares of company stock valued at $16,939,454. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Securities started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

View Our Latest Report on Danaher

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $253.05. The stock had a trading volume of 417,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $296.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.41. The stock has a market cap of $186.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.