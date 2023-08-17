Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,250 Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,900,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Raymond James by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,428,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,984,000 after buying an additional 837,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,398,000 after buying an additional 50,903 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Raymond James by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,278,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,433,000 after buying an additional 591,327 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.01. 73,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,476. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.52.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.25). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Raymond James news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $409,527.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

