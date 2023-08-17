Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $678.49

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 678.49 ($8.61) and traded as high as GBX 737.80 ($9.36). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 728.60 ($9.24), with a volume of 4,872,690 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STAN shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.69) to GBX 970 ($12.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.69) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.69) to GBX 980 ($12.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.42) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 930.83 ($11.81).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,285.71%.
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.
