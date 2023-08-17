Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.40.

STN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $67.04 on Thursday. Stantec has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day moving average is $60.31.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $952.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 28.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stantec by 1,067.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stantec by 137.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Stantec by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

