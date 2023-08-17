Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949,771 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Starbucks worth $98,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.48. 749,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,290,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.92.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.