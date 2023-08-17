Status (SNT) Trading 17.8% Lower This Week

Status (SNT) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market cap of $81.73 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019254 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00018210 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,613.65 or 1.00067265 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,379,858 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,859,379,858.2129383 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02280176 USD and is down -3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $2,540,406.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

