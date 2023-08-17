Status (SNT) Trading Down 12.6% This Week

Status (SNT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last week, Status has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $85.77 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018636 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018946 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00014340 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,630.50 or 1.00075870 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,379,858 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,859,379,858.2129383 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02280176 USD and is down -3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $2,540,406.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

