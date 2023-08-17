Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) SVP Christopher A. Graham Sells 48,000 Shares of Stock

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of STLD traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.44. 1,585,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,557. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.12 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.80 and a 200-day moving average of $108.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STLD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,595,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,989,364,000 after acquiring an additional 510,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,744,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,493,000 after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,985,000 after acquiring an additional 994,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,451,000 after acquiring an additional 623,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

