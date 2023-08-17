Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.15. 62,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.94. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $78.84 and a fifty-two week high of $102.26.

In other The Ensign Group news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 3,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $334,610.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,165.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $28,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,052.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 3,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $334,610.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,165.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,972,517 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,020,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,829,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,651,000 after buying an additional 428,435 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,656,000 after buying an additional 392,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,552,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,838,000 after buying an additional 299,626 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after buying an additional 288,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

