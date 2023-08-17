Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on STC. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Stewart Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stewart Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Stewart Information Services Stock Up 1.6 %

STC stock opened at $45.83 on Thursday. Stewart Information Services has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $55.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $549.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Stewart Information Services

In related news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 117,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,931,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,931,472. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,894.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the second quarter worth about $418,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 8.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

