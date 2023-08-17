Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SF

Stifel Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SF opened at $61.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.00. Stifel Financial has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $68.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stifel Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,889,000 after buying an additional 10,644,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,504,000 after buying an additional 89,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 422.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,572,000 after acquiring an additional 28,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,828,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,121,000 after purchasing an additional 466,338 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stifel Financial

(Get Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.