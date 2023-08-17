Stifel Firstegy Comments on Petrus Resources Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Petrus Resources in a report released on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Petrus Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Petrus Resources’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Petrus Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.15 in a research report on Tuesday.

Petrus Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PRQ opened at C$1.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Petrus Resources has a one year low of C$1.35 and a one year high of C$3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$185.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.70.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

See Also

