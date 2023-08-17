Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target to C$16.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PEYUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Peyto Exploration & Development Increases Dividend

PEYUF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,439. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.0835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 11.53%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.96%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.