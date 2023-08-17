Stifel Nicolaus Lowers OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target to $13.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 44.12% from the company’s current price.

OptimizeRx Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OptimizeRx stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,640. The company has a market capitalization of $150.09 million, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.97. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $22.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 23.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of OptimizeRx

About OptimizeRx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 248.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 290.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

