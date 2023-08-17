Stifel Nicolaus Trims Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Target Price to C$7.00

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.30 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Cormark set a C$7.75 target price on Journey Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JOY
Journey Energy Stock Up 1.5 %
Journey Energy Company Profile
Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Journey Energy
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- JD.com Is A Ticking Value Bomb About To Break Away
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Are High-Yielding AT&T And Verizon Worth Buying As Prices Skid?
Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.