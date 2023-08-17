Stifel Nicolaus Trims Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Target Price to C$7.00

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.30 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cormark set a C$7.75 target price on Journey Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Journey Energy stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$5.48. 38,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,882. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of C$333.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.47. Journey Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.22 and a 12-month high of C$6.70.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

