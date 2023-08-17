Stifel Nicolaus Trims Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Target Price to C$32.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Park Lawn from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.50 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$32.25.

Park Lawn stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$22.28. 4,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,958. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.78. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of C$20.64 and a twelve month high of C$29.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$762.64 million, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

