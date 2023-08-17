StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARGO

Argo Group International Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Argo Group International

NYSE ARGO traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 173,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,835. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $30.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter worth $80,747,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter worth about $38,957,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the first quarter worth about $34,137,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,840,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,090,000.

About Argo Group International

(Get Free Report)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.