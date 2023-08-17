StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CTRE has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of CTRE opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average is $19.76. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

