StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on COLL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.2 %

Insider Transactions at Collegium Pharmaceutical

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $23.51 on Thursday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average is $23.66.

In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $684,834.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 17,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $390,612.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,930.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $684,834.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,246 over the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $3,274,000. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 387,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $6,990,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $879,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $2,291,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

