StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
CorVel Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $226.41 on Thursday. CorVel has a 12 month low of $135.81 and a 12 month high of $228.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.45.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $185.44 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in CorVel during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CorVel by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.2% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.
CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of services to employers and payors in the risk management and insurance services arenas, including workers’ compensation, general liability, auto liability, and hospital bill auditing and payment integrity. It operates through the Patient Management Services and Network Solutions Services segments.
