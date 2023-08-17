StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CorVel Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $226.41 on Thursday. CorVel has a 12 month low of $135.81 and a 12 month high of $228.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $185.44 million during the quarter.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.71, for a total transaction of $662,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 352,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,807,779.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.71, for a total transaction of $662,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 352,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,807,779.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $174,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock worth $4,764,768 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in CorVel during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CorVel by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.2% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of services to employers and payors in the risk management and insurance services arenas, including workers’ compensation, general liability, auto liability, and hospital bill auditing and payment integrity. It operates through the Patient Management Services and Network Solutions Services segments.

